Nintendo has rolled out another firmware update for the Switch 2 and it also happens to be the first one for the month of July.

According to the official patch notes on the customer support page, it resolves some fixes tied to the Parental Controls and also includes general system stability improvements, which are sure to make your system super stable. Here's the official rundown:

Switch 2 - Ver. 20.2.0 (Released July 14, 2025)

Fixed an issue where Parental Control settings were not transferred from Nintendo Switch to Nintendo Switch 2 in certain circumstances during a system transfer.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

It's worth mentioning how this same firmware update is now also available on the Nintendo Switch, bumping this system up to Version 20.2.0.

Dataminer 'OatmealDome' has investigated this patch, noting how this update "fixes some problems with Switch 1 backwards compatibility" including being able to "personally confirm" Portal 2 "no longer crashes" after updating to the latest firmware.

The same source encourages Switch 2 owners to try out any games they were having issues with, to see if the experience has changed after this latest update. You can find out more about Switch 2 backwards compatibility in our full guide here on Nintendo Life.

This latest update follows a few firmware patches in the Switch 2's launch month, which also included some "stability improvements".