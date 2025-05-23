Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 813k

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for its upcoming Pac-Man re-imagining Shadow Labyrinth, and if previous glimpses of the game perhaps didn't convince you, then this latest effort may just bring you on board with its nostalgic elements.

The new trailer showcases a series of mazes that look a lot more like the traditional Pac-Man experience you're perhaps more used to. There are a few interesting elements, mind you, including boost pads that speed Pac-Man (or "Puck", as it's known here) along a straight line, along with the ability to jump and bash into platforms, thus causing them to move or fall down.

It's looking pretty sweet, and it's worth noting that this one is scheduled to launch on both the Switch and Switch 2, so we'd expect the latter to showcase some sizable performance upgrades.

Whichever you opt to get, the game will launch on 18th July 2025. The core gameplay sees you take on the role of "The Swordsman", who must survive in a deadly world filled with fearsome creatures, all the while utilising Puck to gobble up enemies and gain vital upgrades.