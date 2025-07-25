A Plants vs. Zombies remaster is potentially on the horizon, and it might be releasing as early as October, a new rumour suggests.

Reported by Dealabs and Billbil-Kun (via Push Square), the remaster is reportedly called Plants vs. Zombies Replanted — which could be related to the Brazilian age rating of Reloaded, discovered earlier this year.

If the leak is correct, EA and PopCap Games' remaster of the 2009 tower defense game will be launching on Switch on 23rd October 2025 for 19,99 €. We'll also be hearing about Replanted officially within the next month — that could mean Gamescom, but it could also mean a Nintendo Direct.

Plants vs. Zombies Replanted was originally spotted on EA's servers very briefly, before the publisher removed it. Not before video footage of the game being discovered was shared online, of course (above).

So it seems pretty inevitable, then. The original game was available on DS and DSiWare, but hasn't been made available on other Nintendo consoles. Considering how well loved the OG is, the remaster will probably be pretty well received.

Let us know if you're a Plants vs. Zombies fan in the comments.