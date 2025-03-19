Electronic Arts has already released multiple titles for Switch and it looks like the next one could be a Plants vs Zombies game.

According to a new rating in Brazil, a game titled Plants vs Zombies Reloaded is on the way to the Switch and multiple other platforms in the future. Here's a quick look at the listing, courtesy of Gematsu:

Plants vs. Zombies Reloaded has been rated for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PC, iOS, and Android in Brazil: classindportal.mj.gov.br/consulta-jogos — Gematsu (@gematsu.com) 2025-03-19T01:23:54.194Z

This PopCap series started life in 2009 as a tower defense game on computer devices and was eventually ported across to mobile and game systems like the Nintendo DS. EA and PopCap then evolved the series into a third-person team-based shooter - with Battle for Neighborville joining the Switch library in 2021.

This rating follows the release of the MySims Cozy Bundle for Switch last November, which EA said performed well ahead of its expectations.