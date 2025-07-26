Switch was treated to multiple SpongeBob games during its prime, and it looks like a new game in the popular Nickelodeon series could now be on its way to Switch 2.

The title SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide was rated in South Korea and Germany recently. Adding to this, Dealabs and Billbil-Kun report it's coming to multiple current-generation platforms including the Switch 2, and it's expected to surface this November.

This game will apparently retail for $39.99 USD (or the regional equivalent) and a physical version is also believed to be on the way to the Switch 2. Right now, there's "no trace" of a Switch version of this game.

Keep in mind, we haven't had any official announcements from THQ Nordic just yet. This follows the same source providing an update about the rumoured Plants vs. Zombies remaster.

Sega also recently revealed SpongeBob would be showing up in the new Sonic Racing game later this year, and earlier this week, Nickelodeon's new multiplayer game (featuring SpongeBob) locked in a release date for Switch.