As you've likely seen by now, there's a new rumour from the latest Nate the Hate podcast about a Nintendo Direct potentially taking place some time after the launch of Donkey Kong Bananza.

In the same episode, the YouTuber and podcaster has touched on the subject of future third-party support for the Switch 2, and how although it might not look like there's much on the way beyond the initial announcements, there are apparently multiple developers holding back reveals (possibly for Nintendo's broadcast).

Nintendo is also supposedly looking to reassure everyone that its new hybrid system is a "viable platform" for "big" third-party titles going forward. As for the announcements, they're expected to be coming from many of the major publishers:

"Announcements are coming... I also know studios like Capcom, Sega, Ubisoft, Bandai Namco and many others are just waiting. They have games they want to announce for the platform. They have a lot of support for this platform. "...It's going to be a very important Direct for Nintendo, to say 'this is the third-party support we have, look at the games, they can stand up to those other systems' be it from a visual or performance standpoint, and 'we are a viable platform for you to select moving forward' to experience third-party releases."

He also adds how Microsoft is still expected to be a "big supporter of the system", with Activision's title Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 arriving on Switch 2 last week.

Of course, games like Elden Ring, Star Wars Outlaws and Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade are arriving later this year as well. FromSoftware's Switch 2 exclusive The Duskbloods is also scheduled for next year, and last week, 2K locked in NBA 2K26 for the new platform following its confirmation of WWE 2K25.