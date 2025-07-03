Bandai Namco ended its latest showcase with another look at Digimon Story: Time Stranger. If you were wondering about the possibility of a Nintendo release, there's reportedly been a new development.

As highlighted by multiple sources, a new listing has popped up on the EAN database in Europe which includes a code for an apparent "Switch 2 version". These codes are used by retailers to identify products at sale.





More evidence Nintendo is saving reveals for a Nintendo Direct. pic.twitter.com/tiJ185N7QT Digimon Story: Time Stranger has an EAN code for a Switch 2 Version.More evidence Nintendo is saving reveals for a Nintendo Direct. https://t.co/s4Wdr6Eban July 2, 2025

Nothing has been officially announced, so it's probably best to treat this one as a rumour for now. In saying this, Bandai Namco has already got games like Shadow Labyrinth coming to the Switch 2, so it wouldn't be the biggest surprise.

The Switch generation also saw multiple Digimon games released physically and digitally. Digimon Story: Time Stranger is currently confirmed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam, and will launch on these platforms in October.