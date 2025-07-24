Review Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV - A Fantastic Addition To An All-Time Party Game The motion-controlled air hockey will be televised!

What did other outlets have to say then? Starting the party with IGN, this outlet awarded the Switch 2 package 7/10:

"Super Mario Party Jamboree itself is still fantastic, but the mixed new content of the Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV re-release adds frustrating limitations and strange design decisions to what was otherwise a polished, customizable experience."

VGC gave it 4/5 stars, noting how this upgrade elevates what's already one of the best series entries:

"By itself, then, Jamboree TV is a bit of an uneven expansion. However, Switch 2 does power some genuinely great new mini-games and, when it works (and if you own one), camera support does elevate the general experience, making this almost by default the definitive version of one of the best Mario Party games. Whether that’s worth the $20 / £17 upgrade, however, is very much dependent on your personal affection for the series."

Polygon labelled it the Switch 2's best tech demo yet, even though it labelled the upgrade as "falling on the inessential side":

"The upgrade winds up falling on the inessential side – especially since it misses a chance to add some new maps or characters – but the full package is one of the Switch 2’s smartest value propositions at present. Super Mario Party Jamboree now stands as a robust party game that makes up for its shortcomings in sheer variety."

Vooks scored it 3/5 stars, describing it as one for "superfans":

"Mario Party superfans will enjoy the new modes for the main board games, but the Jamboree TV additions—aside from the mouse games—are a bit average. Jamboree was a solid and complete package, and this just splits it all up and breaks the flow."

And Siliconera said this update was "perfectly fine", awarding it 8/10:

"Super Mario Party Jamboree remains a solid game... Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV is a natural pick-up for families. If someone is in a home with multiple players who own both Switch or Switch 2 systems, it could be great for game nights. However, if you’re going to go with one Switch or Switch 2 system for a group session or plan to play only online... you might be fine sticking with the original game."

Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV launches this week on 24th July 2025.