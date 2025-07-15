Publisher Big Fan Games has announced that John Wick Hex, the tie-in title from Bithell Games, will be delisted from all platforms on 17th July 2025.

This means you have mere days left at the time of writing to pick it up before it's gone – maybe for good. Ahh, the joys of digital gaming, right? No specific reason has been provided as to why it's being delisted, but it's likely that the publisher probably just isn't keen on paying for the license any longer.

Developer Mike Bithell commented on the delisting and simply said "Pour one out (and pick up a copy asap if you want one)":

Pour one out (and pick up a copy asap if you want one) — Mike Bithell (@mikebithell.bsky.social) 2025-07-14T21:12:21.205Z

Unfortunately, to add insult to injury, while the game is currently dirt cheap on Humble, it's still full price on the Switch eShop; so you're looking at £15.99 in the UK and $19.99 in the US. Boo.

Still, if you're even remotely interested in seeing what John Wick Hex is all about, then now might be the best time to dive in. We weren't super enthusiastic about it, awarding it a score of 6/10 and saying "With some more variety and a touch of polish, this could have been a really nice little movie tie-in, however, as it stands it's just alright; a brilliant idea that needed more time in the oven".