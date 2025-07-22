Whilst we already knew that Pokémon Champions, an upcoming battle-focused game for Switch and mobile platforms, was a thing that is happening, extra details have been fairly thin on the ground this far, including when we'll actually get our hands on the game.

Now, thanks to a brand new gameplay trailer which was just shown during the latest Pokémon Presents, we have some more info to dig into, most important of which, perhaps, is that the game won't arrive until 2026. There's no further info on exactly when we can expect a drop, but this is a little longer than we'd expected, given that we've known about the new entry for a little while now.

Outside of a narrowing down of the release window, we also learned a few more positive things about the game itself, including its compatibility with Pokémon HOME - allowing you to transfer your collection of critters from other games into Champions.

You'll be able to fight in Ranked, Casual, or Private Battles and recruit Pokémon to your team using Victory Points.

You can check out the new trailer for yourself above, it's certainly looking action-packed we have to say, and the inclusion of the ability to recruit in-game Pokémon to use in 1v1 and 2v2 battles sounds rather neat indeed.

Looking forward to Pokemon Champions? Let us know in the comments!