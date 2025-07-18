Update [ ]: Following a teaser video yesterday starring Johnny Cage, we've now got the official trailer for the new Mortal Kombat II movie.

Here's some additional PR about what you can expect, along with the rest of the cast involved:

From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes installment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II. This time, the fan favorite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

This film will arrive in cinemas on 24th October 2025. What are your first impressions? Let us know in the comments.

Original Story: [Thu 17th Jul, 2025 05:05 BST]:

The Mortal Kombat II movie hype train is about to leave the station, with Warner Bros. today releasing a teaser tied to the upcoming action film, which is arriving in cinemas on 24th October 2025.

It's actually an "in-universe film trailer" for 'Uncaged Fury' starring Johnny Cage, who is played by The Boys superstar Karl Urban. Here's the description via IGN. And just a word of warning, there is some swearing and a rude gesture (Johnny flipping the bird) in the video above.

"Uncaged Fury sees the legendary Johnny Cage take on a band of goons with ease, making use of pipes, fast-paced combat skills, and an aura unlike any other."

As for the official Mortal Kombat II trailer, it's airing later today in a broadcast on YouTube, so we'll update you when it drops.

On the game front, Mortal Kombat 1 recently got updated to the 'Definitive Edition' with NetherRealm confirming it's winding down support to focus on its next project. There's also a retro Legacy Kollection on the way from the team at Digital Eclipse.