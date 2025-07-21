Nintendo rolled out a new firmware update (Version 20.2.0) for the Switch 2 last week, and it appears it's not just Portal 2 that this patch may have fixed.
Nintendo Everything reports "over 20 games" with Switch 2 backward compatibility problems have supposedly had issues resolved thanks to this latest system update. Some other titles apparently include Crypt of the NecroDancer, Endless Ocean: Luminous and Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin.
Here's the "full list of July 2025 Nintendo Switch 1 games fixed" according to the source:
- Chronicles of the Wolf
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition
- D.C.4 Da Capo 4 Fortunate Departures
- Dragon’s Lair Trilogy
- Endless Ocean Luminous
- Genso Rogoku no Kaleidoscope
- Gunbird 2
- Harvestella
- KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World – Labyrinth of Hope and the Gathering of Adventurers Plus
- Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku Wo Noroi no Ibutsu to Madoishi Bokensha-tachi
- Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society
- Manticore: Galaxy on Fire
- Nekopara Vol.1
- Nekopara Vol.2
- Northgard
- Portal 2
- Redemption Reapers
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
- Saviors of Sapphire Wings / Stranger of Sword City Revisited
- SEGA Ages G-Loc Air Battle
- SEGA Ages Virtua Racing
- Sky: Children of the Light
- ToHeart
- Umineko When They Cry Saku: Nekobako to Musou no Koukyoukyoku
- Warp Shift
The same website reports how Nintendo has "identified" Switch 2 issues with Batman: Arkham Knight, DarkStar One and Welcome to Empyreum, so hopefully there's an update for these games in the future.
This follows compatibility fixes for multiple titles in June for games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Nintendo Switch Sports. You can find out more about the latest firmware update and Switch game compatibility in our previous guides.