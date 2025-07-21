Nintendo rolled out a new firmware update (Version 20.2.0) for the Switch 2 last week, and it appears it's not just Portal 2 that this patch may have fixed.

Nintendo Everything reports "over 20 games" with Switch 2 backward compatibility problems have supposedly had issues resolved thanks to this latest system update. Some other titles apparently include Crypt of the NecroDancer, Endless Ocean: Luminous and Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin.

Here's the "full list of July 2025 Nintendo Switch 1 games fixed" according to the source:

Chronicles of the Wolf

Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition

D.C.4 Da Capo 4 Fortunate Departures

Dragon’s Lair Trilogy

Endless Ocean Luminous

Genso Rogoku no Kaleidoscope

Gunbird 2

Harvestella

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World – Labyrinth of Hope and the Gathering of Adventurers Plus

Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku Wo Noroi no Ibutsu to Madoishi Bokensha-tachi

Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society

Manticore: Galaxy on Fire

Nekopara Vol.1

Nekopara Vol.2

Northgard

Portal 2

Redemption Reapers

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin

Saviors of Sapphire Wings / Stranger of Sword City Revisited

SEGA Ages G-Loc Air Battle

SEGA Ages Virtua Racing

Sky: Children of the Light

ToHeart

Umineko When They Cry Saku: Nekobako to Musou no Koukyoukyoku

Warp Shift

The same website reports how Nintendo has "identified" Switch 2 issues with Batman: Arkham Knight, DarkStar One and Welcome to Empyreum, so hopefully there's an update for these games in the future.

This follows compatibility fixes for multiple titles in June for games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Nintendo Switch Sports. You can find out more about the latest firmware update and Switch game compatibility in our previous guides.