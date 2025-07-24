The latest Japanese boxed charts are in, courtesy of Famitsu, and Nintendo is back to dominating the top ten this week.

The big new release of the moment, Donkey Kong Bananza, has sold a smashing 127,905 units in the week of 14th July to 20th July, but can't quite take the number one spot from the Switch 2 launch title Mario Kart World, which shifted another 135,370 copies. DK, of course, was only available for part of the week, so we'll see how far its legs carry it over the coming weeks.

For comparison's sake, Tropical Freeze debuted on Switch with 88,421 physical sales, and on Wii U it debuted with 35,717 sales.

The only other new release of the week that cracked the top ten is Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact, a fighting game based on the hugely popular manga and anime series. However, at least in terms of physical sales, it only managed to shift 3,174 copies on Switch, with other platforms outside the top ten.

Tamagotchi Plaza continues to do very well, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains in the top five with Animal Crossing joining it — incredibly impressive given that we have that new Mario Kart. Nothing will stop it, eh?

Here's a closer look at this week's top 10:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (14th July - 20th July) Total Unit Sales 1 Mario Kart World Switch 2 135,370

1,495,609

2



Donkey Kong Bananza Switch 2 127,905

127,905 3

Tamagotchi Plaza Switch 9,081

149,279

4

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Switch 8,152 6,381,356

5

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 6,664 8,172,980

6

Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 5,885

1,349,665

7

Minecraft Switch 5,385

3,939,274

8

Tamagotchi Plaza Switch 2 4,220

40,915

9

Patapon 1+2 Replay Switch 3,248

12,119 10

Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact Switch 3,174

3,174



On the hardware side of things, Switch 2 sales continue to climb as the new console has sold an extra 20k+ units this week compared to last — it shifted 152,165 this week compared to 128,643 last week. That's a nice boost thanks to DK, we reckon.

Once again the Switch OLED and Lite have outsold the PS5, with only the OLED managing to sell above 5,000 units. It's a bit of a drop from last week, but as more new games come to the Switch 2, we're sure more people will move over.

Here's the rundown of this week's hardware chart:

Position

Console

Unit Sales (14th July - 20th July)

Lifetime Unit Sales

1

Switch 2

152,165

1,754,876

2



Switch OLED 5,207

9,097,284 3

Switch Lite 4,276

6,613,787

4

PlayStation 5

3,635

5,721,126

5

Switch 2,283 20,125,249

6

PlayStation 5 Pro 1,664

231,290

7

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 849

979,902

8

Xbox Series X 61

321,043

9

Xbox Series S 59

338,761 10

Xbox Series X Digital Edition 30

21,093

11

PlayStation 4

22

7,929,774



