Famitsu has provided the latest look at the Japanese boxed charts, and all things considered, it's a pretty familiar scene.
Mario Kart World is once again at the top of the pile with a further 114,106 units sold, putting the total at almost 1.3 million. Meanwhile, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is climbing the top ten to land at number four, selling 7,441 copies in the week.
Switch 2 is still selling very well indeed, netting another 128,643 units during the week to storm past the 1.5 million milestone. Meanwhile, OG Switch is still doing rather well, selling a total of 17,712 across all three SKUs. Meanwhile, the PS5 has sold a total of 8,629 units, and Xbox a total of 529 (stop laughing in the back!).
Here's your rundown of this week's hardware chart: