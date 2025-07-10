Famitsu has provided the latest look at the Japanese boxed charts, and all things considered, it's a pretty familiar scene.

Mario Kart World is once again at the top of the pile with a further 114,106 units sold, putting the total at almost 1.3 million. Meanwhile, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is climbing the top ten to land at number four, selling 7,441 copies in the week.

It's a good week for Tamagotchi Plaza, too. Despite our rather negative review of the game, Japan's love for Tamagotchi puts both the Switch and Switch 2 versions in the top ten.

Here's a closer look at this week's top 10:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (30th June - 6th July) Total Unit Sales 1 Mario Kart World Switch 2 114,106 1,299,219 2

Tamagotchi Plaza Switch 24,173 126,462 3 Death Stranding 2: On the Beach PS5 11,471 83,435 4

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Switch 7,441 6,366,260

5

Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 6,307 1,338,302

6

Tamagotchi Plaza Switch 2 6,204

32,600

7

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 5,915

8,160,492

8

Minecraft Switch 5,480

3,928,867

9

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time Switch 5,154 141,175 10

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma Switch 3,876

68,666

Switch 2 is still selling very well indeed, netting another 128,643 units during the week to storm past the 1.5 million milestone. Meanwhile, OG Switch is still doing rather well, selling a total of 17,712 across all three SKUs. Meanwhile, the PS5 has sold a total of 8,629 units, and Xbox a total of 529 (stop laughing in the back!).

Here's your rundown of this week's hardware chart:

Position Console

Unit Sales (30th June - 6th July)

Lifetime Unit Sales

1

Switch 2

128,643

1,530,826

2



Switch OLED 8,249

9,085,911 3

Switch Lite 6,114 6,604,683

4

PlayStation 5

5,268

5,713,231

5

Switch 3,349 20,120,549

6

PlayStation 5 Pro 2,334

227,562

7

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 1,027 978,115

8

Xbox Series S 415 338,584

9

Xbox Series X 68

320,928 10

Xbox Series X Digital Edition 46 20,988

11

PlayStation 4

21

7,929,722



