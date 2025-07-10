Switch 2
Famitsu has provided the latest look at the Japanese boxed charts, and all things considered, it's a pretty familiar scene.

Mario Kart World is once again at the top of the pile with a further 114,106 units sold, putting the total at almost 1.3 million. Meanwhile, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is climbing the top ten to land at number four, selling 7,441 copies in the week.

It's a good week for Tamagotchi Plaza, too. Despite our rather negative review of the game, Japan's love for Tamagotchi puts both the Switch and Switch 2 versions in the top ten.

Here's a closer look at this week's top 10:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (30th June - 6th July) Total Unit Sales
1

Mario Kart World

Switch 2

 114,106 1,299,219
2

Tamagotchi Plaza

Switch

 24,173

126,462
3

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

PS5

 11,471 83,435
4
 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Switch

7,441

 6,366,260
5

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Switch

6,307

 1,338,302
6

Tamagotchi Plaza

Switch 2

 6,204
 32,600
7

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Switch

 5,915
 8,160,492
8

Minecraft

Switch

 5,480
 3,928,867
9

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

Switch

 5,154

141,175
10

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma

Switch

 3,876
 68,666

Switch 2 is still selling very well indeed, netting another 128,643 units during the week to storm past the 1.5 million milestone. Meanwhile, OG Switch is still doing rather well, selling a total of 17,712 across all three SKUs. Meanwhile, the PS5 has sold a total of 8,629 units, and Xbox a total of 529 (stop laughing in the back!).

Here's your rundown of this week's hardware chart:

Position Console
 Unit Sales (30th June - 6th July)
 Lifetime Unit Sales
1
 Switch 2
 128,643
 1,530,826
2

Switch OLED

 8,249

9,085,911
3

Switch Lite

 6,114 6,604,683
4
 PlayStation 5
 5,268
 5,713,231
5

Switch

3,349

 20,120,549
6

PlayStation 5 Pro

 2,334
 227,562
7

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

 1,027 978,115
8

Xbox Series S

 415 338,584
9

Xbox Series X

 68

320,928
10

Xbox Series X Digital Edition

 46 20,988
11
 PlayStation 4
 21
 7,929,722

What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know down below.

