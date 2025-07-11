Hitman: World of Assassination launched on day one with the Switch 2, and despite being an incredible game in its own right, there are undoubtedly some rather hideous performance issues on Nintendo's new console.

Primarily, the unlocked frame rate rarely manages to hit that 60fps sweet spot, resulting in some horrible stuttering that's far more prevalent in docked mode thanks to the VRR technology in handheld mode. Thankfully, developer IO Interactive is aware and is looking to address these issues very soon.

As reported by VGC, IO is hoping to issue a fix for the performance issues "over the Summer". Bit of a vague timescale, we're sure you'll agree, but it gives the dev some wiggle room if it needs a bit of extra time. It didn't elaborate on exactly what the fix would entail, but a spokesperson said that "the team is working on some of those performance issues right now", suggesting that the frame rate issue specifically would be high up on the team's list of priorities.

It also stated that these learnings would be applied to 007 First Light, which is scheduled to launch on Switch 2 in 2026. The official announcement for the game arrived last month, with a full gameplay reveal scheduled to take place this Summer.

Whatever comes from the planned update, we're excited to see what kind of improvements it brings. We don't know about you, but we're eager to dive back into Hitman: World of Assassination. The only thing holding us back right now is that darn frame rate.