Games are already benefitting in all sorts of ways from the Switch 2's upgrades, and with this in mind, Mediatonic's free-to-play title Fall Guys has now been updated for the new hybrid platform.

In this update, the battle-royale style game has apparently received an "improvement" on Switch 2 in the form of "uncapped" frame rates, allowing it to run at "up to" 60FPS. Here are the official patch notes via the official developer post on Reddit:

IMPROVEMENT: "We have uncapped FPS on Nintendo Switch 2, allowing the game to run on up to 60 FPS on that platform."

This is part of the 'Tropical Tides' update, so if you're still playing this one, you can update your game now to receive the update. If you haven't played it before, you'll need an Epic account to participate in the cross-platform multiplayer experience.

This title originally made its debut on the Switch eShop in 2022. At the time, we scored it seven out of ten, calling it "chaotic fun" despite the choppy frame rate on the original Switch.