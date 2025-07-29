2024's hit puzzle platformer Animal Well is getting a second physical edition, this time from Lost In Cult, and it's absolutely gorgeous.

After announcing an artbook earlier this year, Lost In Cult has lifted the lid on two lovely little physicals on social media — one standard edition, and one exclusive edition designed by UFO 50 and Spelunky creator Derek Yu. Both versions cost £29.99 and will be shipping in Q4 2025.

The physical version will come with all recent patches on the cartridge, including the brand new Switch 2 compatibility update.

We love the art for both versions, to be honest — the clay animal statues on the general release are adorable and creepy, while Derek Yu's artwork is charming and manages to capture the limited neon colourscape of the game.

This is the second physical release for Shared Memory's acclaimed game following Limited Run Games' release last year. So, if you missed out on that one, well, this one looks a little more unique!

What do you think of Lost In Cult's new physical? Let us know in the comments.