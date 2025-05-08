Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 812k

Lost in Cult has announced an absolutely beautiful new book in the form of Animal Well: Design Works, available for pre-order now in both standard and deluxe variants.

Due for release in Summer 2026, the book delves into the creation of Animal Well in collaboration with solo developer Billy Basso, executive producer Dan Adelman, and publisher Bigmode. It'll contain unseen prototypes, behind-the-scenes development insights, and conversations with the creative team, alongiside a bevy of gorgeous artwork, of course.

The deluxe edition of the book is exclusive to the initial pre-order campaign from now until 1st July at 6pm BST. Those who pre-order within the first 48 hours will bag themselves a bookplate signed by Billy Basso, but the deluxe edition will also contain the following:

- A beautiful hardcover with glow-in-the-dark details.

- A rainbow holographic slipcase.

- A premium presentation box.

- An “infinite looping” cassette.

- A set of four glow-in-the-dark pin badges in a Famicom-style box.

- A “Save Your Progress” rainbow foil bookmark.

- Three A4 art prints by Drew Wise, Austin James, and madebyabra.

Animal Well launched on 9th May 2024 and received critical acclaim, receiving a highly-coveted score of 10/10 from Nintendo Life. We said that it "excels in delighting your eyes and giving your brain something to stew on", with "potentially years’ worth of discoveries baked in".