Switch 2 supports existing apps and games, but out of the gate you might experience some issues. If you've been trying to access YouTube on your new Nintendo system you'll receive a notice about how the software is unable to start.

In case you're wondering if it will make a return, Nintendo has already flagged this in its backward compatibility tests, noting how the issue with YouTube is "being investigated". In an update, a user of this app has reached out to YouTube via social media and received the following response.

YouTube: "We're working with Nintendo to make YouTube available on the Switch 2 soon. For a list of devices YouTube is available on, head over here: https://goo.gle/3HuvcWI"

YouTube asks Switch 2 users to "stay tuned" for updates, so for now, you're going to have to go without this popular video app on your Switch 2. There are various other video players and apps that also don't work on the Switch 2 right now, as revealed in a recent update. This includes Niconico, ABEMA, Hulu, Crunchyroll and InkyPen.

YouTube originally made its debut on the Switch eShop as a free app in 2018 and was also previously available for the Wii U, 3DS and Wii.