Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 817k

Want to know what Super Mario Odyssey looks like after that sweet Switch 2 free update? Look no further! The wonderful Felix has put together the above side-by-side graphics comparison, so you can see how the new-gen matches up against the old, and spoilers: it's a huge step up.

So much as a glance at the above footage reveals Mario's latest 3D escapades in lovely, performance-boosted glory. It's not as if Odyssey ever struggled on Switch 1 (heck, we still see it as something of a marvel), but everything looks that bit cleaner after the Switch 2 upgrade. Honestly, we think it would be hard to go back!

The footage runs through a bunch of locales from the game, so you can see what the performance boost looks like in early cutscenes, the NCP-rammed New Donk City and Tostarina's platforming challenges (all beautifully synced by Mr. Felix, we must say). If you hang about until the end, you'll even catch a glimpse of the Switch 2's improved load times, with Mario now seemingly able to park the Odyssey like a pro.

Gosh, we were already getting concerned that the Switch 2 launch line-up was going to gobble up enough of our time, now it looks like a bunch of Switch 1 games will be doing the same. Oh, it's a hard life, eh?