GameChat had proven to be, well, not massively popular with the Nintendo Life community in the run up to the Switch 2 launch. Many had simply refused to participate in the new feature, while others were keen, yet understandably sceptical about the whole idea.

Yet now that it's here, it's safe to say that we, and indeed many of you, are slowly coming around to GameChat. It's basically just voice chat for online play on the Switch 2, which many consoles have featured for years by this point, but as usual, it's been done 'The Nintendo Way'. Which basically means it's ridiculously simple to set up and also weirdly charming in practice.

To discuss things a bit further, Alex and Felix have got together via – you guessed it – GameChat to talk all things GameChat. The duo test out the microphone's capabilities when moving away from the Switch 2 itself, along with how things hold up during a Knockout Tour race in Mario Kart World.

So if you're on the fence about getting the camera in particular, then be sure to check out the video at your leisure. But do give GameChat a shot either way; we reckon you'll find it to be surprisingly useful.