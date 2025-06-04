Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 815k

With discoverability on the bloated Switch eShop causing headaches for players and devs alike, you can sometimes forget how slow the shopping experience on Switch can be. Likewise, though Nintendo hasn't bogged down the main system menu with ornamental additions, navigating the system menus is hardly a snappy experience, either.

Well, it seems like Switch 2 is going to be a big upgrade in that department, as evidenced in this first look at the new Switch 2 eShop (which is now live) and the system's menus, courtesy of VGC editor-in-chief and lucky blighter Andy Robinson, who took delivery of a Switch 2 earlier today.

On Bluesky, Robinson noted that after the system transfer, all your Switch 1 games appear there, ready and waiting to download.

As you can see, booting Switch 2 is a lot like booting Xbox Series for the first time was - all of your Switch 1 games are already there, waiting for you to redownload (if you did the system transfer during setup) — Andy Robinson (@andyrobinson.bsky.social) 2025-06-04T13:33:48.745Z

Perhaps we're just used to the now-soupy speed of an eight-year-old console, but seeing the speed of the screen transitions in the video at the top of the page brought a smile to our face. Now let's hope they can do something about the slop.

We'll be bringing you our own in-depth S2 coverage just as soon as we're able. Not long to go now! Update: We got one! *slams alarm bell, Ghostbusters-style*

Let us know below your impressions of the new eShop and Switch UI experience (which looks an awful lot like the old eShop and Switch UI experience, just a damned-sight quicker off the mark, no?).