A new season is upon us, and with that comes a new Splatfest. Yes, the Summer Nights event is returning to Splatoon 3, bringing another seasonal competition and a fresh batch of free in-game items.

Running between the 11th-13th July (your region may differ, see below), this year's Summer Nights Splatfest asks the question "Which would you rather travel by?" with Team Land, Team Sea, and Team Air all vying for your vote.

This will be the first Splatfest that you'll be able to play with the super smooth Switch 2 performance boost, so you know it will be a fun one to get involved with.

You can find the precise time that the event gets underway in your region below:

11th Jul 2025 6pm PT





This year's vacation-y question: Which would you rather travel by? Land, Sea, or Air?



As with all seasonal events, there will also be a fresh batch of free gear for you to pick up via the Switch News tab. You'll be able to nab the Hivemind Antenna, Eye of Justice, Jetflame Crest and Fierce Fishskull (all returning headpieces from Splatoon 2) from a post in the coming weeks.