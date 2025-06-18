Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 823k

Former PlayStation exec Shuhei Yoshida is at it again, sharing thoughts and feelings about the gaming industry at large, including Nintendo. And this time, he's opened up on Sony's thoughts on Nintendo on the Kit & Krysta podcast.

Speaking to the duo (thanks, My Nintendo News!), Yoshida — who shares that he got "so many inspirations from Nintendo's games — admits that Sony's "perception of the competition" is focused on Xbox. At least, that's the case internationally (from around 08:28).

Yoshida puts this down to the similarities in hardware and performance for Xbox and Sony, and Nintendo focusing on "family-friendly" stuff:

"[Sony] see Microsoft being the competition because Xbox is very similar – performance, hardware. Like a high-end console, mature games and Nintendo is very, very different. Nintendo is family-friendly, games for everyone, and not about technology, it’s more about having fun with friends and family and always have multiple controllers, bundled with the hardware. Inside Sony, even when they do a business analysis, Nintendo doesn't show up, so there's a competition market share between PlayStation and Xbox, and they don't include Nintendo. Not that they're ignoring Nintendo, but that they do not necessarily feel Nintendo is competition because Nintendo is covering a different audience."

Yoshida is full of praise for the Kyoto-based company throughout the podcast, saying that "we all think it's great to have Nintendo continue to be successful so that we can continue to grow the industry together".

But there is one market where, unsurprisingly, Sony does consider Nintendo as fierce competition: Japan. You've seen it on the weekly Japanese Charts where Nintendo Switch games (and now Switch 2 games) regularly dominate sales numbers, so we're not surprised to hear the now-retired SIE Worldwide Studios president say this.

Yoshida-san talks about the perception in a bit more detail here:

"In Japan Nintendo is hugely strong, and Xbox almost doesn’t exist... I should be careful I may get hate messages! It's very hard to see where Xbox is, even though PC gaming is becoming a bit more popular in Japan.

But it’s all about Nintendo versus Sony. So PlayStation people working in Japan see Nintendo clearly as competition, but outside Japan, PlayStation people clearly see Xbox as a primary competition.”

So there's nothing too surprising going on here — Nintendo is doing its own thing, absolutely dominating in Japan, while Sony is doing well elsewhere and competing with Xbox for the big powerhouse market share worldwide.

But the Switch 2 seems to be doing pretty darn well in its early days, so maybe Sony will need to reconsider? The new console has sold 3.5 million units in just four days worldwide, and nearly a million of those are from Japan — at least according to Famitsu's figures.

You can watch the full interview up top, but let us know what you think of Yoshida's comments down below.