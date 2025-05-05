Ex-Sony and PlayStation veteran Shuhei Yoshida has been talking a fair amount about the video game industry since his retirement earlier this year. But he's had a few things to say about the Switch 2 in particular in recent weeks.

And the former president of SIE Worldwide Studios has done it again, sharing his thoughts on game prices in an interview with French outlet PlayStation Inside. While most of the interview focuses on the changes at PlayStation, AI, and the growing international market, the Switch 2 comes up a handful of times.

Of particular note is the news that Nintendo would be the first to break the $80 barrier on games with Mario Kart World. PlayStation Inside asked Yoshida what he thought of the "decision" to raise prices, and he's not too surprised:

"I think it was going to happen sooner or later," Yoshida acknowledges, "maybe not from Nintendo, but it was going to happen eventually."

"We live in contrasting times, where inflation is real and significant, but people expect games that are ever more ambitious and therefore expensive to develop to cost the same. It’s an impossible equation. Everything in video games today is more advanced and more technologically demanding than ever before, and therefore requires more resources. Each publisher or manufacturer sets the price of its games, of course, but in the end the heart of the matter lies in production costs."

So while Yoshida is slightly surprised that Nintendo was the one to crack the egg, so to speak, he's not surprised that price increases are currently happening. Just last week, Microsoft announced it would be increasing the prices of Xbox consoles, accessories, and games, and a few weeks ago, Sony increased the cost of the PlayStation 5 in certain countries.

Because developers are spending more on games, many are having to diversify revenues so that they have the budget to create these "AAA games that the public buys before anything else." And Yoshida thinks that remasters and remakes help on this front.

He says that the increase in the number of them "doesn’t really stem from any kind of nostalgia or a desire to bring games up to date, but is a kind of “easy” solution to bring in profits that ultimately help finance new games. The same goes for PC ports."

Just before this, the former exec says that he's "optimistic about the future of video games" given the amount of technological innovations, with more and more high-quality games coming from all corners of the industry.

Yoshida specifically mentioned the Switch 2 here, "with its mix of portable and docked video games, and its technological capabilities approaching those of the latest consoles, the possibilities are vast." He still has concerns about Nintendo's identity, praying that "they don’t just make their games “better”, but really continue to innovate," but he's equally excited to see ports such as Elden Ring on the console.

And what's Yoshida's most-anticipated Switch 2 game? Well, FromSoftware gets another mention in the form of The Duskbloods, the developer's Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive title that's coming to the console in 2026.

Game prices have been a hot topic over the past month, with everything from amiibos to accessories going up. But something Yoshida also brings up in the interview is the variability of game pricing, all dependent on studios, citing the current hit RPG Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (which is $50) as an example.

In terms of the Switch 2, variable pricing is also present, with Fast Fusion coming in at an incredibly cheap $14.99. Not every first party Nintendo title will hit that $80 premium, either, but with the majority of prices going up, many are feeling the hit.

What do you think of Yoshida's comments? Are you surprised at industry price increases? Let us know in the comments.