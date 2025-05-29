Famitsu has published the latest boxed charts for Japan, and it's a huge win for Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time. Okay, we say "huge", these figures don't exactly look great compared to what we might have seen a few years back, but hey, it's a solid start.
The Switch version is the king here, of course, but PS5 has also debuted with some decent figures. Elsewhere, Mobile Suit Gundam SEED came in at number two with an impressive 26,130 sales, while Ys Memoire: Memories of Celceta entered the charts with a rather more modest 5,911.
Here's a closer look at this week's Japanese top 10:
Hardware this time is basically on par with last week. Sale figures are low, but that's to be expected with the Switch 2 on the horizon. We're morbidly curious to see what happens to those PS5 figures when Nintendo's new console hits. They're already... not good, y'know?
Here's your look at the latest Japanese hardware sales in full:
Okay, Fantasy life has a much higher attach ratio on Switch vs PS5, are Switch owners so much more the sweetspot?
Nice! Looking forward to playing fantasy life on switch 2.
Come on SW1, give the PS5 a break. It's borderline bullying now.
I completely forgot about Ys Memoire: Memories of Celceta being a thing. Please come West!
@molkom The PS5 will have a lot more digital sales (which aren't counted here) due to the 3 day early access for digital pre orders, plus Fantasy Life was a Nintendo exclusive year's ago so already has a large following with Nintendo fans won have been waiting years for this game. Also I wouldn't be surprised if there's more PC players than there is PS5 players as well, the game is doing very well on Steam.
"We're morbidly curious to see what happens to those PS5 figures when Nintendo's new console hits. They're already... not good, y'know?"
That's one way to invite Anti-Matter into a discussion. But seriously, as long as at least someone in Japan is in the market for a home console after all, PS5 seems to be the new optimal choice for them by now, especially with a slowly increasing number of Gen 9 exclusive JRPGs over the years.
@molkom well, they're only the largest current gen console userbase in Japan. That does tend to factor in here and there (not saying the latter with condescending sarcasm, it's just not the only factor at play).
Will the Switch 2 be shown next week or the week after? I'm looking forward to seeing that number
@Kuarzero you'll need to flip your phone to landscape to fit the total numbers in view 😜
