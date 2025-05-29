Famitsu has published the latest boxed charts for Japan, and it's a huge win for Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time. Okay, we say "huge", these figures don't exactly look great compared to what we might have seen a few years back, but hey, it's a solid start.

The Switch version is the king here, of course, but PS5 has also debuted with some decent figures. Elsewhere, Mobile Suit Gundam SEED came in at number two with an impressive 26,130 sales, while Ys Memoire: Memories of Celceta entered the charts with a rather more modest 5,911.

Here's a closer look at this week's Japanese top 10:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (19th - 25th May) Total Unit Sales 1 Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time Switch 82,968 NEW 2

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED: Battle Destiny Remastered Switch 26,130 NEW 3 Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time PS5 10,730 NEW 4 Minecraft Switch 5,911 3,895,674 5 Ys Memoire: Memories of Celceta Switch 5,596 NEW 6 Nintendo Switch Sports Switch 4,522 1,590,124 7 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 4,511 1,304,912 8

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch 4,127 6,332,032

9

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 PS5 4,098 19,337 10

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 4,051 8,132,631



Hardware this time is basically on par with last week. Sale figures are low, but that's to be expected with the Switch 2 on the horizon. We're morbidly curious to see what happens to those PS5 figures when Nintendo's new console hits. They're already... not good, y'know?

Here's your look at the latest Japanese hardware sales in full:

Position Console

Unit Sales (19th - 25th May)

Lifetime Unit Sales

1

Switch OLED 15,349

9,041,585

2



Switch Lite 6,902

6,569,728 3

PlayStation 5 3,832

5,665,805

4

PlayStation 5 Pro 2,119

210,408

5

Switch 2,038 20,104,021

6

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 787

970,550

7

Xbox Series X 197

337,333

8

Xbox Series S 101

20,710

9

Xbox Series X Digital Edition 72

320,528 10

PlayStation 4 25

7,929,577



