Fantasy Life i
Image: Level-5

Famitsu has published the latest boxed charts for Japan, and it's a huge win for Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time. Okay, we say "huge", these figures don't exactly look great compared to what we might have seen a few years back, but hey, it's a solid start.

The Switch version is the king here, of course, but PS5 has also debuted with some decent figures. Elsewhere, Mobile Suit Gundam SEED came in at number two with an impressive 26,130 sales, while Ys Memoire: Memories of Celceta entered the charts with a rather more modest 5,911.

Here's a closer look at this week's Japanese top 10:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (19th - 25th May) Total Unit Sales
1

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

Switch

 82,968 NEW
2

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED: Battle Destiny Remastered

Switch

 26,130

NEW
3

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

PS5

 10,730 NEW
4 Minecraft

Switch

 5,911 3,895,674
5

Ys Memoire: Memories of Celceta

Switch

5,596

 NEW
6

Nintendo Switch Sports

Switch

 4,522 1,590,124
7

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Switch

 4,511 1,304,912
8

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Switch

 4,127 6,332,032
9

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

PS5

 4,098

19,337
10

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Switch

 4,051 8,132,631

Hardware this time is basically on par with last week. Sale figures are low, but that's to be expected with the Switch 2 on the horizon. We're morbidly curious to see what happens to those PS5 figures when Nintendo's new console hits. They're already... not good, y'know?

Here's your look at the latest Japanese hardware sales in full:

Position Console
 Unit Sales (19th - 25th May)
 Lifetime Unit Sales
1
 Switch OLED 15,349
 9,041,585
2

Switch Lite

 6,902

6,569,728
3

PlayStation 5

 3,832
 5,665,805
4
 PlayStation 5 Pro 2,119
 210,408
5

Switch

2,038

 20,104,021
6

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

 787
 970,550
7

Xbox Series X

 197
 337,333
8

Xbox Series S

 101
 20,710
9

Xbox Series X Digital Edition

 72

320,528
10

PlayStation 4

 25
 7,929,577

What do you make of this week's sales? Let us know down below.

