Here's a closer look at this week's Japanese top 10:
|Position
|Game
|Platform
|Unit Sales (12th - 18th May)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|
Capcom Fighting Collection 2
|
Switch
|7,801
|NEW
|2
|
Super Mario Party Jamboree
|
Switch
|5,872
|
1,300,401
|3
|
Minecraft
|
Switch
|5,869
|3,889,763
|4
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
Switch
|4,756
|8,128,580
|5
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
Switch
|
4,275
|6,327,905
|6
|
Capcom Fighting Collection 2
|
PS4
|4,184
|NEW
|7
|
Tokimeki Memorial: forever with you Emotional
|
PS5
|3,170
|24,202
|8
|
Nintendo Switch Sports
|
Switch
|2,714
|1,585,602
|9
|
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|
PS5
|2,160
|
15,239
|10
|
Pokémon Scarlet / Pokémon Violet
|
Switch
|1,932
|5,562,300
Hardware sales continue to fall, but with the Switch 2 now just around the corner, that's certainly to be expected. What's interesting is that PS5 sales seem to be falling in conjuntion with Switch sales. It seems everyone and their Grandmas are waiting for the Switch 2.
Here's your look at the latest Japanese hardware sales in full:
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (12th - 18th May)
|Lifetime Unit Sales
|1
|Switch OLED
|14,460
|9,026,236
|2
|
Switch Lite
|7,924
|
6,562,826
|3
|
PlayStation 5
|3,497
|5,661,973
|4
|PlayStation 5 Pro
|2,259
|208,289
|5
|
Switch
|
2,094
|20,101,983
|6
|
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
|790
|969,763
|7
|
Xbox Series X
|644
|320,456
|8
|
Xbox Series S
|376
|337,136
|9
|
Xbox Series X Digital Edition
|362
|
20,609
|10
|
PlayStation 4
|27
|7,929,552
What do you make of this week's sales? Let us know down below.
