Famitsu is back with its latest look at the boxed games chart in Japan, and Capcom Fighting Collection 2 for the Switch has deservedly stormed to the top with a total of 7,801 units sold in its debut week. The PS4 version also entered the top 10 at number 6, selling an additional 4,275.

Konami's Tokimeki Memorial: Forever With You Emotional has now slipped down to number 7, adding another 3,170 unit sales to its pot, while a whole bunch of Nintendo regulars make up the bulk of the top 10.

Overall, another quiet one, but we're very happy for Capcom's latest fighting collection.