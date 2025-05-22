Capcom vs. SNK 2
Image: Capcom

Famitsu is back with its latest look at the boxed games chart in Japan, and Capcom Fighting Collection 2 for the Switch has deservedly stormed to the top with a total of 7,801 units sold in its debut week. The PS4 version also entered the top 10 at number 6, selling an additional 4,275.

Konami's Tokimeki Memorial: Forever With You Emotional has now slipped down to number 7, adding another 3,170 unit sales to its pot, while a whole bunch of Nintendo regulars make up the bulk of the top 10.

Overall, another quiet one, but we're very happy for Capcom's latest fighting collection.

Here's a closer look at this week's Japanese top 10:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (12th - 18th May) Total Unit Sales
1

Capcom Fighting Collection 2

Switch

 7,801 NEW
2

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Switch

 5,872

1,300,401
3

Minecraft

Switch

 5,869 3,889,763
4 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Switch

 4,756 8,128,580
5

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Switch

4,275

 6,327,905
6

Capcom Fighting Collection 2

PS4

 4,184 NEW
7

Tokimeki Memorial: forever with you Emotional

PS5

 3,170 24,202
8

Nintendo Switch Sports

Switch

 2,714 1,585,602
9

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

PS5

 2,160

15,239
10

Pokémon Scarlet / Pokémon Violet

Switch

 1,932 5,562,300

Hardware sales continue to fall, but with the Switch 2 now just around the corner, that's certainly to be expected. What's interesting is that PS5 sales seem to be falling in conjuntion with Switch sales. It seems everyone and their Grandmas are waiting for the Switch 2.

Here's your look at the latest Japanese hardware sales in full:

Position Console
 Unit Sales (12th - 18th May)
 Lifetime Unit Sales
1
 Switch OLED 14,460
 9,026,236
2

Switch Lite

 7,924

6,562,826
3

PlayStation 5

 3,497
 5,661,973
4
 PlayStation 5 Pro 2,259
 208,289
5

Switch

2,094

 20,101,983
6

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

 790
 969,763
7

Xbox Series X

 644
 320,456
8

Xbox Series S

 376
 337,136
9

Xbox Series X Digital Edition

 362

20,609
10

PlayStation 4

 27
 7,929,552

< Previous charts

What do you make of this week's sales? Let us know down below.

[source famitsu.com]