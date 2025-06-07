Yes, friends. We've spent the past few days pushing and pulling at our new Switch 2s as we get to figuring out just what this baby is really capable of. And, well, it seems as though it's capable of some quite twisted stuff.

Or at least a bit mixed up, as it turns out you can actually mix and match your Switch 1 and Switch 2 Joy-Con as working pairs and get stuck into playing games and browsing the Switch 2 console menus in the manner of someone wearing two completely differently-sized gloves.

There's no real point to it - unless you can't find the Joy-Con 2 you're looking for or someone else is using it. Indeed, we hadn't even thought to check until we saw the r/NintendoSwitch post hanging below this sentence:

Not wanting to simply take u/iOvercompensate's word without investigating a little further (no offence, we're just massively paranoid from existing in this timeline), we can confirm that we have achieved the same result. We were never in doubt.

In order to do the same, for whatever reason (maybe you've got relatives over and nobody is speaking anymore - a party trick might ease hostilities!), simply jump into the controller settings on Switch 2, then go to change your grip order, then press 'L' and 'R' to detect the Joy-Con you wish to mix. Ta-da!

Now. Does it work the other way, though? Can you go out and buy some fancy Switch 2 Joy-Con to use on your OG Switch?

Eh...no. No, you cannot. Silly us.

Feel like using two different Joy-Con to play games on Switch 2 so that you can refer to yourself as a 'gamer visionary' in the staff canteen/alone in the tub? Let us know in the comments!