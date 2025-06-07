Yes, friends. We've spent the past few days pushing and pulling at our new Switch 2s as we get to figuring out just what this baby is really capable of. And, well, it seems as though it's capable of some quite twisted stuff.
Or at least a bit mixed up, as it turns out you can actually mix and match your Switch 1 and Switch 2 Joy-Con as working pairs and get stuck into playing games and browsing the Switch 2 console menus in the manner of someone wearing two completely differently-sized gloves.
There's no real point to it - unless you can't find the Joy-Con 2 you're looking for or someone else is using it. Indeed, we hadn't even thought to check until we saw the r/NintendoSwitch post hanging below this sentence:
Not wanting to simply take u/iOvercompensate's word without investigating a little further (no offence, we're just massively paranoid from existing in this timeline), we can confirm that we have achieved the same result. We were never in doubt.
In order to do the same, for whatever reason (maybe you've got relatives over and nobody is speaking anymore - a party trick might ease hostilities!), simply jump into the controller settings on Switch 2, then go to change your grip order, then press 'L' and 'R' to detect the Joy-Con you wish to mix. Ta-da!
Now. Does it work the other way, though? Can you go out and buy some fancy Switch 2 Joy-Con to use on your OG Switch?
Eh...no. No, you cannot. Silly us.
Feel like using two different Joy-Con to play games on Switch 2 so that you can refer to yourself as a 'gamer visionary' in the staff canteen/alone in the tub? Let us know in the comments!
[source reddit.com]
Comments 7
We got FrankenJoy-Cons before GTA VI.
In any case, I hope Switch 1 controllers will continue to be supported for most Switch 2 games, especially with the amount of drifting Joy-Cons I have in my possession. 🤦🏻♂️
Cartridge taste tests, vent smelling, Joy Con adultery?! I'm afraid to see what's the next thing someone will do with the Switch 2 hardware!😮
@AllBLK Funny you shpuld say that, there's a video of one being SMASHED doing the rounds.
I'll get my coat
fancy, this is how my family will share joy con 2s equally probably until i get another pair sigh 😔
Pretty funny that this is possible even though it isn't particularly useful and recommended - you could technically do this if you're giving a Joy-Con 2 to a second person (you shouldn't give them a Joy-Con 1 with its smaller SL and SR buttons, especially without the wrist strap which alleviates that) and you don't want to use the other Joy-Con 2 sideways, but I'd say it would be better if you used both Joy-Cons 1 yourself then to avoid the discrepancy in size between hands!
Could be useful in sports if you are using the leg strap (leg strap for switch 1 joy con and switch 2 joy con in hand)
Could see myself using the right OLED joycon for MK because I prefer the triggers there for drift.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...