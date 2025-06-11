Mario Kart World is proving to be a big hit with fans, thanks to its range of tracks, the open-world mode and its online features. It still has the accursed Blue Shell, of course, which you can thankfully dodge if you know what you're doing.

This weapon has been ruining friendships for years and is one of the many tactics the Mario Kart series employs to avoid having a single player dominate the race. When used, it dashes to the front of the pack and takes out the lead driver, evening the odds.

However, have you ever wondered what would happen if you throw a Blue Shell when you're in the lead?







June 9, 2025

This isn't a new feature, as many of you Mario Kart veterans will be aware—the Blue Shell can be the cause of amusing 'self-owns' in other entries in the series, as you'll see in the video below.

Still, it's fascinating that I haven't even tried this in all the decades I've been playing Mario Kart games, and I started right at the beginning because I'm an old fart.

Perhaps it's news to you, too? Let us know with a comment.