Whilst most of us gamers will make do with cheering loudly to ourselves when we (accidentally) come first in an online race in Mario Kart World, or maybe have an extra spoon of delicious Gamer Gruel™ as a reward for getting gold in Mirror Mode, some others prefer to...well, they prefer to break things then call 'em broken. A damn fine tradition.
And so it is with the clip you can see below, showing Icy-ConcentrationC managing to bug the game out in a fun way, by using the rewind feature to line up a very specific jump off the game's Mario Circuit track via safety barriers located on one of the main stadium's turns.
The result is fairly spectacular as these things go:
To break things down, jumping into Free Roam mode, they've used a mushroom to boost across the dirt trap in front of the barriers, then combined that with a jump boost from the top of the barrier with a feather jump at the apex of the boost. This sequence, it seems, breaks you free of gravity for a while (at least if you're Rosalina riding a pipe-framed kart doing exactly what the video shows) and results in a very floaty princess indeed.
Of course, while the poster suggests the game is broken, this is very much a case of pushing and prodding in a specific way to force a problem, rather than any sort of real or problematic bug, per see.
Indeed, this very writer has just spent a few moments trying this stunt in the game and, alas, isn't skilled enough to make it work, apparently. But please do let us know if you can do it as is shown above!
Been doing any off-piste floating around in the sky in Mario Kart World? Manage to pull off the trick in the post above? Let us know below.
[source reddit.com]
Comments 11
Unrelated, but why is the article photo from Mariokart Tour?
Fantastic glitch! Hope this can stay unpatched in free roam mode
Coffeemaker starts spraying coffee all over the kitchen when you take out two parts and add some extra tubing.
Well, folks, this thing is definitely broken.
I remember pushing Mario Kart 64 to its limits and getting comical results too. Love it. Can't wait to mess around like this.
Even leaving this very specific case aside, the stuff you can pull off in Mario Kart World is incredible (as in both amazing and literally unbelievable) - doubt I'll ever be able to do it myself, but still!
I saw this earlier on Reddit. There's some very funny comments on it about the fact it's Rosalina.
Hardly broken is it?! What a load of hyperbole. It's a glitch mate! Well done 1 gold star to you, now let me get back to enjoying the very-much-not-broken game
Nah, the single-player CPU difficulty is what’s truly broken. This is just a good, fun glitch.
It fits Rosalina but I can’t help but think if it can work with anyone else and any other trick ramps like the ones at Crown City or Wario Stadium. They just used a mushroom and did two tricks before using a feather at the very end. I doubt this is exclusive to Mario Circuit.
@batmanbud2 i saw it and thought "man is that game so ugly? it looks so nice on my TV"
I love this game!
@Dev-N agreed, there are many things broken about this game without having to resort to extremes like this. Man, really wanted to like MKW, but it's just a far inferior game to MK8. Making me appreciate what a masterpiece MK8 is now. its really the uninspired track design and the amount of tedious straights that are killing it for me mostly
