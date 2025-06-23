Whilst most of us gamers will make do with cheering loudly to ourselves when we (accidentally) come first in an online race in Mario Kart World, or maybe have an extra spoon of delicious Gamer Gruel™ as a reward for getting gold in Mirror Mode, some others prefer to...well, they prefer to break things then call 'em broken. A damn fine tradition.

And so it is with the clip you can see below, showing Icy-ConcentrationC managing to bug the game out in a fun way, by using the rewind feature to line up a very specific jump off the game's Mario Circuit track via safety barriers located on one of the main stadium's turns.

The result is fairly spectacular as these things go:

To break things down, jumping into Free Roam mode, they've used a mushroom to boost across the dirt trap in front of the barriers, then combined that with a jump boost from the top of the barrier with a feather jump at the apex of the boost. This sequence, it seems, breaks you free of gravity for a while (at least if you're Rosalina riding a pipe-framed kart doing exactly what the video shows) and results in a very floaty princess indeed.

Of course, while the poster suggests the game is broken, this is very much a case of pushing and prodding in a specific way to force a problem, rather than any sort of real or problematic bug, per see.

Indeed, this very writer has just spent a few moments trying this stunt in the game and, alas, isn't skilled enough to make it work, apparently. But please do let us know if you can do it as is shown above!

Been doing any off-piste floating around in the sky in Mario Kart World? Manage to pull off the trick in the post above? Let us know below.