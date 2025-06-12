In case you somehow missed it, during the Switch generation, Japanese accessory maker Hori actually released two officially licensed racing wheels designed for use with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. At the time, many fans of the series weighed up if they would be worth the investment in the long run.

Well, if you did end up getting a copy of Mario Kart World for the Switch 2 last week, and also have access to these wheels, we've got some good news. Technology website Tom's Guide decided to put these third-party wheels to the test and is pleased to report they "instantly worked" and this even includes the floor pedals.

"We really hadn’t heard much about Switch 2 compatibility with third-party Switch controllers ahead of launch which is why I was pleasantly surprised when I turned on the console and the Hori racing wheel instantly worked without any issues. If, like me, you’re testing out original Switch controllers on the new console, one thing worth noting is that Switch 1 controllers aren’t able to wake the Switch 2 from sleep. All of their buttons and everything else should work as intended though...The same was true with the racing wheels’ floor pedals which connect at the back using a connector similar to the ones you’d find on a wired telephone."

While you can enjoy the full racing experience, the outlet made special mention of the free roam and how the wheel was the "perfect" companion for cruising – although if you don't already own one of these wheels, it's not necessarily a "must have" item for this new entry in the Mario Kart series.

"I switched over to playing Mario Kart World’s Free Roam mode. This was a lot of fun with the racing wheel, especially when just cruising around. I really liked having all of the standard controller buttons right there on the hub. The D-pad on the left side certainly came in handy when looking at Mario Kart World’s overworld map and choosing which course I wanted to fast travel to next. "Now is it worth it to pick up the Hori Pro Deluxe racing wheel if you want to get better at Mario Kart World? Well, after trying it out for myself, I’d say probably not. Playing with a controller is always going to be the best way to play Mario Kart and this is certainly true if you're racing online or playing against your friends and family in split screen mode on your TV."

We reviewed both of these wheels back in 2019, so if you are curious to find out a bit more about them, take a look. They're also compatible with other racing games on the original Switch if you want to liven up certain experiences.

If you are looking for a more affordable wheel for the Switch 2, Nintendo is offering a Joy-Con 2 steering wheel set, which comes with red and blue wheel attachments. There are some third-party options as well. Nintendo has also published a compatibility guide, detailing what first-party Switch products (including controllers and accessories) work with the Switch 2.