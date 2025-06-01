This is it: Switch 2 launches this month!

Switch 1 will live on, of course (and we're still excited to play Rhythm Heaven Groove and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream next year), but all eyes are on Nintendo's new console, with its brand new games and its updates to existing classics. Yes, yes, we've all played Breath of the Wild to death, but do you think that's going to stop us gliding in for a cheeky 4K replay?

Below, we've highlighted the most exciting Switch 2 (and 1) games coming in the next two months. You'll find more great games beneath our top picks, as well as all the Switch (2) accessories you could want.

New Switch 1 & 2 Games for June & July 2025

Mario Kart World - 5th June

The big one. The first Switch 2-only game, this open-world take on Mario's classic karting looks and feels fantastic. Nintendo's confident enough to launch the system with it, so beyond all the revealed details we're hoping it'll still have plenty of surprises up its sleeve for anybody picking this up on launch day.

In Mario Kart World, you can go off the racetrack and drive virtually everywhere! Race seamlessly across connected roads and racetracks that deliver Mario Kart racing like never before. Participate in the new Knockout Tour mode, where you’ll barrel through back-to-back courses with no pit stops along the way. And in Free Roam mode, it’s possible to go off the racetrack and drive in any direction you wish, explore areas that pique your interest and take some photos at scenic spots with a group of friends.

Heard of this one? Apparently it came out for a couple of previous Nintendo consoles and they're wheeling it out for a third time!

This one needs no introduction, of course, but if you're keen to play BOTW with faster load times, a higher resolution and frame rate, and a peppering of extras, now's your chance. And if you already own the Switch game (which must be the case for anyone reading this, surely?), you can just buy the $10 upgrade. You also get the upgrade for 'free' is you've got a Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack subscription.

Upgrade your adventures in Hyrule on the Nintendo Switch 2 system! Jump back into the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom games, now with enhanced resolution, increased frame rates, HDR support, and faster load times.

Plus, you can get even more out of your adventures with ZELDA NOTES. Use Navigation to find shrines and Koroks, hear previously untold stories from in-game characters, share Autobuild blueprints, and more! This game-specific service is designed to provide a more streamlined gameplay experience. ZELDA NOTES can be found in the Nintendo Switch app on smart devices and is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2 Editions of these games.

TOTK is getting the same NS2 Ed. treatment - check out the Zelda notes (heh) above for the lowdown.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition - 5th June



One of the big third-party announcements for Switch 2's launch, this is coming on one enormous cart and should prove to be a great technical showpiece for the new console.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition contains the base game and spy-thriller expansion Phantom Liberty in one ultimate package, available for the first time ever to Nintendo players.

The game takes full advantage of Nintendo Switch 2’s features, including gyroscope aiming, motion controls, touch screen commands, and mouse capabilities.

Nintendo Switch 2 owners can purchase the game on launch day in a physical 64 GB game card or digital download from the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch 2.

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma - 5th June

With its subtitle announced during the double-whammy Nintendo Indie World and Partner Showcase last August, we've been looking forward to this new entry in the dungeon-dwelling fantasy farming RPG series, and this one is looking like a corker.

Originally slated for 30th May, this one was pushed back a few days to coincide with the launch of Switch 2 — and Guardians of Azuma is getting a Switch 2 Edition, too.