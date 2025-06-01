Mario Kart World
Image: Nintendo

This is it: Switch 2 launches this month!

Switch 1 will live on, of course (and we're still excited to play Rhythm Heaven Groove and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream next year), but all eyes are on Nintendo's new console, with its brand new games and its updates to existing classics. Yes, yes, we've all played Breath of the Wild to death, but do you think that's going to stop us gliding in for a cheeky 4K replay?

Below, we've highlighted the most exciting Switch 2 (and 1) games coming in the next two months. You'll find more great games beneath our top picks, as well as all the Switch (2) accessories you could want.

New Switch 1 & 2 Games for June & July 2025

Mario Kart World - 5th June

The big one. The first Switch 2-only game, this open-world take on Mario's classic karting looks and feels fantastic. Nintendo's confident enough to launch the system with it, so beyond all the revealed details we're hoping it'll still have plenty of surprises up its sleeve for anybody picking this up on launch day.

In Mario Kart World, you can go off the racetrack and drive virtually everywhere! Race seamlessly across connected roads and racetracks that deliver Mario Kart racing like never before. Participate in the new Knockout Tour mode, where you’ll barrel through back-to-back courses with no pit stops along the way. And in Free Roam mode, it’s possible to go off the racetrack and drive in any direction you wish, explore areas that pique your interest and take some photos at scenic spots with a group of friends.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 5th June

Heard of this one? Apparently it came out for a couple of previous Nintendo consoles and they're wheeling it out for a third time!

This one needs no introduction, of course, but if you're keen to play BOTW with faster load times, a higher resolution and frame rate, and a peppering of extras, now's your chance. And if you already own the Switch game (which must be the case for anyone reading this, surely?), you can just buy the $10 upgrade. You also get the upgrade for 'free' is you've got a Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack subscription.

Upgrade your adventures in Hyrule on the Nintendo Switch 2 system! Jump back into the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom games, now with enhanced resolution, increased frame rates, HDR support, and faster load times.
Plus, you can get even more out of your adventures with ZELDA NOTES. Use Navigation to find shrines and Koroks, hear previously untold stories from in-game characters, share Autobuild blueprints, and more! This game-specific service is designed to provide a more streamlined gameplay experience. ZELDA NOTES can be found in the Nintendo Switch app on smart devices and is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2 Editions of these games.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 5th June

TOTK is getting the same NS2 Ed. treatment - check out the Zelda notes (heh) above for the lowdown.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition - 5th June

One of the big third-party announcements for Switch 2's launch, this is coming on one enormous cart and should prove to be a great technical showpiece for the new console.

  • Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition contains the base game and spy-thriller expansion Phantom Liberty in one ultimate package, available for the first time ever to Nintendo players.
  • The game takes full advantage of Nintendo Switch 2’s features, including gyroscope aiming, motion controls, touch screen commands, and mouse capabilities.
  • Nintendo Switch 2 owners can purchase the game on launch day in a physical 64 GB game card or digital download from the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch 2.

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma - 5th June

With its subtitle announced during the double-whammy Nintendo Indie World and Partner Showcase last August, we've been looking forward to this new entry in the dungeon-dwelling fantasy farming RPG series, and this one is looking like a corker.

Originally slated for 30th May, this one was pushed back a few days to coincide with the launch of Switch 2 — and Guardians of Azuma is getting a Switch 2 Edition, too.

Welcome to the eastern nation of Azuma! In this fresh take on Rune Factory, use your powers as an Earth Dancer to restore the land, its people, and even its gods. Along the way, battle corrupted monsters, rebuild seasonal farms and villages, and form bonds with the colorful locals.

Donkey Kong Bananza - 17th July

Nintendo's next big offering after Mario Kart, we had a great (and brief) time with DKB at the Switch 2 Experiences and absolutely loved how this one looks and feels.

Featuring the new, redesigned DK smashing seven bells out of the surrounding environment, we've got very high hopes for this 3D platformer, given that it'll have to tide us over until Mario decides to park his ride and gets back to running and jumping.

Help Donkey Kong make his way through the depths of the Underground World. The deeper he goes, the more amazing places he finds! There's no shortage of things DK can pulverise with his powerful punches. Break on through this truly destructive adventure.

Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV - 24th July

Unwieldy name aside, SMPJNS2E+JTV (oof) will be a big showcase for Nintendo's multiplayer CameraPlay feature which tracks and adds players' faces to the game, if you so choose. Jamboree TV contains all the new stuff, but anybody who missed this third Mario Party game has all that to look forward to, as well.

Remember, if you already own the original physically or digitally, though, you can just buy the (digital) Upgrade Pack separately and it'll upgrade you to the Switch 2 version.

  • New way to play exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2: Jamboree TV
  • New modes that use mouse controls, microphone and a compatible USB-C camera (sold separately)
  • Players appear within the game via CameraPlay using a compatible USB-C camera (sold separately)
  • GameShare compatibility for local multiplayer
  • WQHD (1440p) resolution in TV mode*, Full HD (1080p) in tabletop mode and handheld mode

More Upcoming Games for June & July 2025

As well as those picks above, there are plenty more Switch 1 & 2 retail games launching in the next couple of months.

Important Note: Many Switch 2 physical releases at the time of writing are not standard physical games. Instead, Game-key cards are a new variant for Switch 2 which don't contain any actual game data on the cartridge; the cart functions as a 'key' to download the full game, and it must be inserted any time you wish to play, too. Definitely something to bear in mind, as you will still need the storage space for the entire game even though you have a 'physical' version.

Check out our guide for more info about every confirmed NS2 game-key card release.

New Switch 2 Accessories & eShop Credit

Finally, here's a selection of Switch 2 accessories coming soon, and our Switch 2 buyer's guides if you're looking for something in particular.

