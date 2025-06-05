Retro shooter fans assemble! The Switch 2's great big kickstand, which is way bigger and more substantial than even the improved one on the OLED Switch, is perfect for playing your favourite shmups in TATE mode.

As it turns out, putting your Switch on its side with the Joy-Con removed and the kickstand open, makes for a pretty stable way to play vertical shooters and other games that work best in this orientation. We noted that the OLED Switch was reasonably good at this trick, too, back at its release, but that improved kickstand did leave us a little worried that the console could topple. It was a little precarious.

This time, however, we've got a larger stand that has better hinges, and so playing with your Switch 2 like this, and as shown in our pictures below, makes for a fairly sturdy and safe-ish way to play (just don't knock the table). No more need for special stands or grips. Sweet!

Switch 2's kickstand is perfect for tate mode 😍😍😍 #shmup — Matt (@kiwimatt.bsky.social) 2025-06-05T11:11:38.893Z

Some Switch 2 early adopters, including kiwimatt's above, have also been taking to social media to show off their delight at the fact the console works neatly in this form.

Good job, Nintendo, we're just gonna go ahead and assume you did it on purpose.

Have you tried any shmups in TATE mode on your Switch or Switch 2 console? Let us know!