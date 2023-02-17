Enhance Games has announced that an update for Tetsuya Mizuguchi's Tetris Effect: Connected will introduce TATE mode to the Switch version, enabling you to flip your console — or your TV if you're hardcore — on its side and get those blocks falling on a screen that better matches the orientation of the well.

The update is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday 22nd February. Showcasing it in a video clip on Twitter, Enhance demonstrates the new mode with a Switch sitting in a FlipGrip:





Tetris Effect: Connected gets vertical with the new Tate (tah-tay) mode update for Nintendo Switch coming Feb. 22.



Replying to a question in a follow-up tweet, the developer confirmed that this is Switch-exclusive at the moment, but acknowledged the desire to see the optional feature come to other consoles with a "we hear you!"

Missed out on Tetris Effect, did you? It's an NL 10/10, a game we described as a "masterpiece" that finally found its "ideal platform" with Switch back in 2021. We'd recommend you giving our review a thorough read, but the tl;dr of it is: If you like Tetris, you need this game; if you don't like Tetris, this might even change your mind.