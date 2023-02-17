Tetris Effect TATE Mode Switch FlipGrip Mockup
Image: Damien McFerran / Nintendo Life

Enhance Games has announced that an update for Tetsuya Mizuguchi's Tetris Effect: Connected will introduce TATE mode to the Switch version, enabling you to flip your console — or your TV if you're hardcore — on its side and get those blocks falling on a screen that better matches the orientation of the well.

The update is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday 22nd February. Showcasing it in a video clip on Twitter, Enhance demonstrates the new mode with a Switch sitting in a FlipGrip:

Replying to a question in a follow-up tweet, the developer confirmed that this is Switch-exclusive at the moment, but acknowledged the desire to see the optional feature come to other consoles with a "we hear you!"

Missed out on Tetris Effect, did you? It's an NL 10/10, a game we described as a "masterpiece" that finally found its "ideal platform" with Switch back in 2021. We'd recommend you giving our review a thorough read, but the tl;dr of it is: If you like Tetris, you need this game; if you don't like Tetris, this might even change your mind.

In other Tetris news, Apple released the first trailer for the upcoming Tetris movie starring Taron Edgerton as Henk Rogers, and it looks good!

Let us know below if you're gonna get yourself Connected again when this update drops.

[source twitter.com]