Alongside the release of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom on the Switch 2, Nintendo added a special service to its mobile app called Zelda Notes – giving players multiple features to enhance their time in Hyrule.

This service includes navigation assistance, voice memories, autobuild sharing, item sharing, and much more. In our review here on Nintendo Life, we couldn't help but feel a lot of these useful features should have been implemented in-game, but it's now got us wondering how everyone else is finding this optional extra a few weeks later.

Are you still using it? Have you used this service at all? Vote in our poll and let us know in the comments. It's worth noting this app is exclusive to the Switch 2 editions of these games and doesn't require a Nintendo Switch Online membership to use.

Have you tried out Zelda Notes yet? Yes, I'm a big fan! Yes, and I'll probably keep using it I tried it, but it's not for me I think I'll give it a miss... I still need the Switch 2 Editions I'm not interested I completely forgot about it Have you tried out Zelda Notes yet? (1,397 votes) Yes, I'm a big fan! 15 % Yes, and I'll probably keep using it 22 % I tried it, but it's not for me 9 % I think I'll give it a miss... 5 % I still need the Switch 2 Editions 12 % I'm not interested 20 % I completely forgot about it 17 %