Metroid Prime is making a comeback in more ways than one this year, but it seems another delay has surfaced. In this particular case, we're actually referring to Piggyback's upcoming art book 'Metroid Prime 1-3: A Visual Retrospective'.

This book, developed in collaboration with Nintendo and Retro Studios, was originally scheduled to launch in Summer 2025 and then narrowed down the date to 24th June 2025, but has now been pushed back to 28th October 2025. Pre-orders have also gone live since our last update.

pic.twitter.com/lAqlcNHnaZ Metroid Prime 1-3: A Visual Retrospective is now set for an on-sale date of 10/28. Pre-order to secure your copy today! https://t.co/AiAhzccnTS June 6, 2025

When this art book eventually releases, Metroid fans can look forward to a 212-page visual retrospective that goes behind the scenes on the series' development including a foreword by Metroid Prime producer Kensuke Tanabe.

This book will retail for £39.99 / €44.99 and you can find out more about it in our previous coverage on Nintendo Life.

As for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, it's currently set to arrive at some point in 2025, with Nintendo also recently revealing a Switch 2 version which will enhance the experience and also add some additional features like mouse control.