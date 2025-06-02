It's the week of Switch 2's launch and Nintendo is marking the occasion in the only way that seems fit... a new overview trailer for one of the console's hottest topics: the £7.99 / $9.99 Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour.

The five-minute trailer was shared via the Nintendo Today! app in Japan (we expect to see it crop up in other regions soon enough), and it gives a rundown of everything we can expect from the tutorial software.

Alongside a handful of microgames that Nintendo highlighted in the Welcome Tour reveal, the overview emphasises that there's even more to get involved in, with 20 different minigames and 14 tech demos to find on the giant Switch 2 unit. These are all about introducing us to the console's fancy features, with individual games focusing on HD Rumble, Mouse Mode, the microphone and more.

Those with a Japanese My Nintendo account should be able to find the new footage on the Nintendo Today! app, though the full trailer was also shared to Twitter by @OatmealDome, and you can check it out below.





We had a perfectly pleasant time with Welcome Tour when we went hands-on at the Switch 2 experience back in April, though we couldn't shake the feeling that the 'pack-in' discussion is going to stick with this one for a while yet. The new footage certainly looks sweet enough, but will it be worth the money (regardless of how cheap it is)?