On a recent trip to Nintendo's London HQ, our lovely video producer Alex-from-Nintendo-Life Olney wasseated in a comfortable room and given a few hours to tinker with a Switch 2 and the platform holder's launch-day offerings, Mario Kart World and Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour

You can read (and watch) his initial impressions of the new Mario Kart in his preview article, but if you're keen for his hot takes on the most shoulda-been-a-pack-in game of all time, you're in the right place.

And yes, as the headline indicates, despite going in with low expectations, Alex came away impressed, charmed, and enlightened after an hour with Welcome Tour. Surprised and delighted, you might say; to quote him (through gritted teeth), "Honestly, it was lovely."

The software essentially acts as a guided tour for the new console, with a smattering of minigames designed to highlight its features and functions. Alex was perhaps most proud of not failing the frame rate test, which shows balls bouncing across the screen at high and low(er) frame rates, asking you to pick between them. But after delving into other aspects and parts of the system, shaking balls (steady!) and such, his takeaway was that it's "a ridiculously charming experience."

In fact, the only thing he didn't find delightful after an hour with the game was the well-covered fact that Nintendo's charging for it. Granted, at £7.99 / $9.99, it's a fairly cheap add-on, especially compared to 1-2-Switch at full price. But it may also be the straw that breaks the camel's back after you've shelled out £395.99 / $449.99 for the system itself.

Given how well it acts (initially, at least) as an interactive manual, taking you through each tiny little function of your shiny new hardware, making you feel good about the purchase, it would have been an easy win to include this surprise and delight with the console. It's a missed opportunity to bank goodwill at a time when gamers' patience and budgets are being seriously tested.

Perhaps there's more than meets the eye after that first 60 minutes or so - we'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, check out the video at the top of the page for Alex's initial impressions, and let us know your thoughts in the usual place.