Some would argue the real tests can only begin when a product is in the hands of consumers and while Nintendo likely ran every scenario it possibly could with the Switch 2 during in-house tests, certain issues are reportedly surfacing now that it's out in the wild.

As reported by Automaton, some Switch 2 owners have noticed "slightly bulging" back panels on their new units. One individual on the Nintendo Switch subreddit known as 'tombyt3' explains their own experience and how Nintendo is already investigating the case. Perhaps, unsurprisingly, it's believed to be linked to a possible "swollen battery" in the unit.

Just got my brand new Switch 2 delivered today and noticed the back panel was slightly bulging. Contacted Nintendo and they've confirmed it looks like swollen battery and have raised an investigative case into it. I appreciate it's hard to see in the photo, but in person it's easily visible and running your hand over the back makes it even more obvious. I just wanted to share in case anyone else is experiencing similar issues or has a buldge on the back and not sure if to return it or not - I've been advised by them to turn it off, put it back in the box and return to them ASAP as it could be a fire risk if left unnoticed. Hopefully this is just a one off, but check yours if you haven't!

As mentioned by the source, "swelling" of rechargeable batteries in these types of devices has happened before. It should be pretty easy to detect on your unit, as you'll be able to see a slight bulge on the back end of the system. This does not appear to be a widespread issue for the Switch 2, but it won't hurt to check if you're one of the millions of people who have already bought the system.

Our friends at Time Extension recently reported a similar situation playing out with the batteries in older devices like Wii U GamePads, and it's also occurred in the past with other devices such as Sony's PSP and can be a "fire risk" as noted above.