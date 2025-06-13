Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 822k

Having recently been slated for a July 31st release date on Nintendo Switch, the upcoming — and very exciting — Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound will now also receive two physical editions. Get in!

Silver Lining Interactive has an assortment of physical editions of this Dotemu/The Game Kitchen collaboration (just two of the best in the world at this sort of thing working together, no big deal) available for various platforms, and Switch players aren't being left behind.

These physical editions ("breathtaking", according to Silver Lining), which take the form of your usual standard and special variants and are scheduled for 12th September, are broken down in the PR blurb:

The Standard Edition delivers

- Full-throttle game for PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch

- Heart-pounding soundtrack

- Retro booklet Special Edition Includes:

- Standard edition contents - Game, Soundtrack and Retro Booklet

- Cloth map - frame it or study it like a true warrior.

- 4 metal pins - Bold, pixel-art-inspired designs you’ll want to show off (or guard like treasure).-

- Double-Sided Hero Medallion - A solid metal coin featuring both protagonists: feel the weight of the legend!

- Pixel Stage Standee – A badass backdrop to show off your ninja pride on any shelf.

- Double-Sided Poster – Wall-worthy art showdown!

- All encased in a premium collector’s box

Both physical editions are now available to order at Silver Lining's Direct website, with the standard costing £34.99 and the special coming in at £59.99 (or whatever that ends up equating to wherever you are).

As for the game itself, well, with the creators of the recent Streets of Rage 4, working alongside the masters who've brought us the Blasphemous franchise, we couldn't be more excited to see how this new new addition to the series melds its slick retro art style with aspects that fuse retro Ninja Gaiden with more modern 3D entries.

Looking forward to grabbing a physical edition of Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound? Let us know!