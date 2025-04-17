A new 2D Ninja Gaiden game is on its way to the Switch later this year and select media outlets have now had the chance to go 'hands on' with the game.

You might have already seen our brilliant write-up by Ollie Reynolds, but if you haven't already here's a quick sample:

"Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound is shaping up to be another win for The Game Kitchen (Blasphemous) and a wonderful reintroduction to the series’ 2D origins. As long as the team can really nail the difficulty and give veteran players the challenge they’ve been seeking, this stands a chance of being the studio’s best title yet."

We also had the chance to chat with The Game Kitchen about this upcoming project and its revival of 2D Ninja Gaiden: