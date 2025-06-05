Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 817k

Since its initial reveal, we've been eager to know when exactly we'll be able to get our hands on Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound for the Switch.

Now, in an update today, it's been confirmed The Game Kitchen (Blasphemous) and Dotemu collaboration will be launching next month on 31st July 2025.

To go with this is a new trailer, which also reveals Sergio de Prado as the main composer of the Ragebound soundtrack.

"With this new trailer, we can now reveal that the main composer of NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound's soundtrack is Sergio de Prado, who previously contributed works to both of the stirring soundtracks featured in the Blasphemous series!

True to the theme of NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound's merging of modern and classic elements, the soundtrack will also include contributions from guest composers Keiji Yamagishi, Ryuichi Niita, and Kaori Nakabai – respectively the main composers of the first three episodes of the original NINJA GAIDEN 8-bit era."

If you're also wanting to give this game a go before the big release, there'll be a demo available during the upcoming Steam Next Fest on 9th June. This will give you a "first-hand glimpse" at the game's "relentless action".