As you might recall, earlier this year Mojang lifted the lid on a new visual graphics upgrade for Minecraft known as 'Vibrant Visuals'.

It's now officially released this update alongside its new 'Chase the Skies' drop, but as many Nintendo players have noted, there's no sign of the new visual refresh in the Switch trailer.

This likely won't come as a surprise if you follow Minecraft or know about its history on the Switch, but some fans still appear to be upset this particular update hasn't made it into a Nintendo version of the game (at least yet) – with many now calling for a "Switch 2 Edition" or update:

NinjAsierX: "We need a Switch 2 version free for those who already had it in the original Switch" Silverfish003: "Make a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, Mojang! Mouse controls would be AMAZING!" Zachhigherfructose8552: "Switch 2 version with Vibrant Visuals when?" Browseph: "IM CRYING NOW!!! NO VIBRANT VISUALS ON SWITCH 2" Z-Man7: "Definitely needs a performance update for Switch 2"

Vibrant Visuals is described as Minecraft's biggest "official" visual refresh to date, which enhances everything you see in the game but doesn't impact the gameplay or the mechanics (it can also be toggled on and off).

Hopefully, developer Mojang is already working on (or at least investigating) a Switch 2 release. In the original Vibrant Visuals announcement, the team said the aim was to eventually bring this graphical update to "as many devices as possible" in the future.

For now, here's the content you can expect to see in the Switch version of this new Minecraft update. You can find out more in our previous coverage and over on the Minecraft website.