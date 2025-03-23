Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 799k

Ahead of the Switch 2's arrival, developer Mojang has announced Minecraft will be getting a visual graphics upgrade. This was revealed during the latest 'Minecraft Live' broadcast for March 2025 and the update is officially titled 'Vibrant Visuals'.

The footage on display, captured on a high-end PC, is a visual upgrade that enhances everything you see in the game but doesn't impact the gameplay or the mechanics.

Improvements including volumetric lighting mean you’ll be able to watch the sun’s rays carve across the Overworld, and every block will cast its own shadow. Light will shine through your windows, and you’ll be able to see reflections in water and on the surface of metallic blocks, while subsurface scattering brings a gentle glow to leaves and grass.

Mobs and items will also have more of a glow – spider’s eyes will be even more menacing in the dark, and torches will cast a radiant path back to your build. You can see this in action in the deep dark, too. The sculk is now more emissive, more immersive, and it creates a really magical scene.

This new visual graphics update will initially release for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition with the team currently investigating how Vibrant Visuals runs across "a range of devices" - with hopes of bringing this graphics revamp "either fully or partially" to as many devices as possible. Here are some comparisons:

What are your first impressions of this graphics upgrade? Let us know in the comments.