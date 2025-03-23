Mojang hosted its first Minecraft Live broadcast of 2025 this weekend and it was packed with all sorts of announcements, reveals and much more. If you didn't catch it, here's a quick rundown:

Spring To Life

This upcoming drop 'Spring to Life' will be releasing for all platforms next week on 25th March 2025.

"Spring to Life is our first game drop of the year, coming to all platforms on March 25. The drop brings new life to the Overworld. We’re adding warm and cold variants of some of our classic mobs, new ambient features like the glittering firefly bush, falling leaves, and whispers of sand plus even more reasons to explore near and far! We hope this update provides plenty of opportunities to make your Overworld travels and builds more immersive than ever. "We gather a handful of our game drop developers, ask them loads of questions, then edit the footage into this delightful segment full of developer insight. This part includes cute animals (real and Minecraftified) and a human imitating various wolf calls. We’re pulling out all the stops this time around."

Minecraft Movie Content, In-Game Event

The Minecraft Movie is out in cinemas 4th April 2025 and ahead of this the team has shown off another scene. It's also been announced there'll be an upcoming in-game live event taking place between 25th March - 7th April.

"Complete all the challenges and you’ll be awarded with an exclusive cape that’ll unlock in both editions of Minecraft! We’ll be sharing more details on this Live Event on March 25! Minecraft.net is the place to be!"

A free Minecraft Movie Hero skin pack has also been released - allowing players to embody their "favourite character from the film".

Vibrant Visuals - First Look

Minecraft will be getting a new graphical set of enhancements called 'Vibrant Visuals'. You can see the full trailer and comparison shots in our story here on Nintendo Life. Players will be able to test this "soon" on select platforms.