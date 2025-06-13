Leave it to Nintendo to put a mechanic into a game that can be used in lots of 'unintended' ways. Then leave it to the typical Nintendo fan to figure out how to mess with it almost immediately.

Yes, just as we are routinely amazed by what players come up with in the likes of Tears of the Kingdom, it's taken very little time for them to start doing things to Mario's fancy new rewind feature in Mario Kart World - which, when playing offline, allows you to cycle back through a race by holding down on your D-pad, then resume from where you paused.

For your average player (or just me) this will be deployed with zero imagination, used to correct course when we've crashed or fix things when we've taken a big blue shell to the bonce. That sort of caper. Of course, if you're a real gamer™, you'll do much smarter things.

Take, for example, YouTube creator Jopes, who (and as spotted by GamesRadar) uploaded a video showing how you can take a course that's nice and small (he uses a few, such as Koopa troopa Beach), and then rewind all the way back through an entire lap from the finish line.

What does this mean? Well, it means that, because the rewind feature is sped-up, you reap the benefits of how quickly you move:

Once he'd honed his technique down (and you should check out the video above as it's really neat and packed full of detail), he's managed to get his lap time down to 12.856 seconds!

Now, to get to that lap time, he's done some clever driving, too, taking shortcuts and going off-road, so do give the eight-minute video a watch as there's way too much nuance to detail here. Also, you can then try to best his time.

Of course, the new Mario Kart is packed full of new ways to gain speed boosts and get better times without resorting to rewind feature shenanigans, therefore we're sure we'll be seeing some more eye-opening stuff in fairly short order. Stay tuned.

Got any tips, tricks or game-breaking magic of your own for Mario Kart World? Let us know in the comments!