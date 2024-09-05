Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 776k

It's no secret that we love Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's Addison here at Nintendo Life (at least, I do), so when we heard that Affordable Space Adventures dev Nifflas was solving the NPC's sign-standing puzzles in creative ways, we had to take a look. Reader, we were not disappointed (thanks for the tip, d-slice).

Now, when most of us solve an Addison puzzle in TOTK, it's a simple case of slapping a nearby boulder underneath the President Hudson sign or, at most, building a rudimentary frame for it. Not for Nifflas, it seems.

In the above video, the game dev solves eight of these puzzles with increasingly ridiculous solutions from dumping a bunch of heavy weapons onto a base plate, to attaching the sign to a nearby Rito via a long line of logs. Honestly, we'd be lying if we said we managed to watch the whole thing with a straight face.

It puts our slap-dash boulder solutions to shame, really. But hey, it's another excuse to head back into Hyrule and track down the remaining signs.

We had the chance to speak with Nifflas and a few of the other creatives behind the Wii U's excellent Affordable Space Adventures back in 2022. You can read our full chat with them (and a little bit of love for Addison) in the following articles.