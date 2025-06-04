Mario Kart World looks to be an evolution of the series with its new open-world aspect, but not everything you know and love will necessarily be returning. If you enjoyed the thrills of 200cc in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe we're sorry to say, but this engine class isn't in Mario Kart World (at least for now).

Speaking to Rolling Stone recently, the game's producer Kosuke Yabuki acknowledged it's not an option in World and races are capped at 150cc right now. Fortunately, 200cc hasn't been completely ruled out. Here's what he had to say:

“Some players are really happy with the addition of high difficulty modes like this. However, does that mean we’re going to consider adding engine sizes that are larger than 150cc to Mario Kart World? I’m afraid I can’t say just yet.”

So, no updates on any faster mode right now, but who knows what could happen later down the line. 200cc first arrived in the Mario Kart series in Mario Kart 8 on the Wii U as a free update. And while it's not exactly a staple of the long-running series, as Yabuki mentions, there are players out there who are big fans of it.

Yabuki has also been questioned about a few other things, like whether or not Diddy Kong will make an appearance in Mario Kart World, but provided a similar response - mentioning how he can't share any details right now.