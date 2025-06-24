Arc System Works, the legendary Japanese developer known for its expertise in the fighting genre, is hosting its own showcase later this week on 27th June 2025 (26th, for those of you in the US).

The timings for the event are as follows:

North America: 6pm (Thu) PDT / 7pm (Thu) MDT / 8pm (Thu) CDT / 9pm (Thu) EDT

6pm (Thu) PDT / 7pm (Thu) MDT / 8pm (Thu) CDT / 9pm (Thu) EDT UK/Ire: 2am BST

2am BST Europe: 3am CEST / 4am EEST

3am CEST / 4am EEST Asia/Oceania: 10am JST / 9am AWST / 11am AEST

The official video description reads:

"ARC SYSTEM WORKS Showcase will be broadcast, delivering the latest information on Arc System Works, including the announcement of new titles! "In addition to the latest information on various game titles, including completely new titles developed and published by Arc System Works, we will also be announcing a new project that Ishiwatari Taisuke is working on."

So we can probably expect to see a bit more from the studio's upcoming project with Sony Interactive Entertainment, Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, which is scheduled to launch on PS5 and PC next year. Since Switch / Switch 2 owners won't be partaking in this release (yet), however, we're far more interested in the "announcement of new titles".

Arc System Works has developed and published a few key Switch titles in the past, including Guilty Gear: Strive, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, so we wouldn't be surprised to see something new for Nintendo platforms in the future.

Specifically, Taisuke-san is tied closely to the Guilty Gear series, and with Strive originally launching four years back, it could well be time to see what's next in the long-running fighting franchise.

Either way, we'll be keeping a close eye on the upcoming showcase and will share any relevant news with you as soon as it happens.