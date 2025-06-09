Limited Run Games has been chatting to our sister site, Time Extension, regarding an annoying bug that's currently causing issues with its Carbon Engine on Switch 2. Don't worry, gang, they are on a fix!

In the statement to TE, Josh Fairhurst from Limited Run also dropped the fact that Clock Tower, that old chestnut from back in ye Super Nintendo days of yore, and more recently seen on Switch in its Clock Tower: Rewind form, will receive some "Switch 2 exclusive features" through a patch in the near future:

"...we are also preparing patches for a few of our older games, but this may take some time as we also plan to add some Switch 2 exclusive features in games like Clock Tower."

New features for Clock Tower...but what could they be? Of course, Clock Tower: Rewind on Switch 1 added a whole bunch of new stuff, such as a new opening movie, new songs, save states, interviews and comics — amongst other things — so it'll be interesting to see what could possibly be jammed this time.

We gave Clock Tower: Rewind a 7/10 in our review on Switch, saying that "we feel comfortable recommending to survival horror enthusiasts who wish to experience absolutely everything the genre has to offer." However, our review does point out that the game looks fairly archaic at this stage, so maybe we are in for a nice lick of paint? Seems ambitious, but let us dream. We'll be sure to let you know of any further announcements.

And in other old-game news, Fairhurst also mentioned that a certain soon-to-be-re-released gecho should be performing perfectly on Nintendo's new console soon:

"As a heads up, we have already submitted a patch to Nintendo that ensures our upcoming release of GEX Trilogy works flawlessly on the Switch 2."

Looking forward to playing some Clock Tower on your Switch 2? Let us know!